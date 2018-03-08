Stratford schools closed again Thursday

Stratford public schools are closed on Thursday as the town continues cleaning up from Wednesday’s Nor’easter, which dumped about a foot of snow all over town.

Schools had already been closed on Wednesday ahead of the snow fall.

In response to the weather, Mayor Laura Hoydick has opened the Emergency Operations Center.

The town is also clearing out from more than just the snow. Town officials report that wires are down in several locations throughout Stratford, and tree limbs with tangled wires are blocking roads, preventing plowing on some roads. Department of Public Works and town Public Safety crews are working in concert with United Illuminating to address the areas of concern.

