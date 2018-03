Stratford police have issued a Silver Alert for Anthony Capuano.

Police said Capuano, 79, was last seen on March 6 at approximately 6 p.m. He was driving a blue 2007 Chrysler 300 with the license plate number YW9001. Capuano is described as a white male, 5 feet, 7 inches tall with brown eyes and white hair.

Police said Capuano suffers from dementia and other medical issues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stratford Police at 203-385- 4100.