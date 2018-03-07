Sea urchins sometimes wash up after big storms

Purple sea urchins have been washing up in rocky areas along the area coastline this winter, according to Milford Marine Institute Director Tim Chaucer.

They are not rare sea creatures, but they don’t usually wash up on shore. Chaucer said the best time to find them is after a huge coastal storm, in rocky areas.

“You might be lucky to find a specimen intact with the five white toothlike plates on the underside, called ‘Aristotle’s lantern,’” Chaucer said, suggesting that parents with an eye for nature hunts look for them after storms — including after this past weekend’s storm — and have their children place them in a jar with a label as part of their own personal museum specimens.

According to the Tree of Life Web Project (tolweb.org), “sea urchins are sea creatures that live in oceans all over the world. Similar to sea stars, sea urchins have a water vascular system.”

They are typically small and their bodies are covered with a spiny shell, the site states, adding that the spines are movable and help the sea urchin to camouflage or protect itself from predators. Sea urchins come in different colors, including black, red, brown, purple, and light pink.

“On the bottom side of a sea urchin there are five teeth that these organisms use to ingest algae and break down other foods they consume to survive,” according to Tree of Life. “These five teeth continually grow throughout the sea urchin’s life. On the outside of their body, they also have hundreds of transparent tubes that emerge which allow them to stick to the bottom of the ocean or to move at a very slow pace.”

In a 2014 article at Smithsonianmag.com, Franz Lidz describes the sea urchin as an “eating and breeding machine.”

“The skeleton is divided into sections running from top to bottom, like the segments of an orange,” Lidz wrote. “Inside the body are five corals of roe, sometimes called tongues. On the underside of the test [the outer skeleton] are a muscular system and five self-honing calcium carbonate teeth that allow the urchin to chomp through stone.

“Urchins are among the earliest forms of life known to have existed,” Lidz wrote. “Their fossils date back some 450 million years.”