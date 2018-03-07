Kennedy Center officials seek curb of state mandates

People with disabilities matter to the larger community, and so do the nonprofit organizations that serve them.

That was the message heard by area lawmakers and elected officials at The Kennedy Center’s legislative breakfast, which took place Wednesday, Feb. 28, at Chip’s Restaurant in Trumbull.

The Kennedy Center, located in Trumbull, offers a broad array of programs and services for children, adults, and the elderly with diverse disabilities. The theme of the event was “Think Different: Dare to Act.”

One refrain from participants was that the center faces often unnecessary mandates from the state and federal governments. This is despite the fact that it provides excellent, cost-effective services at a fraction of what is charged by state-run centers.

“We’re spending $300,000 a year conforming to four unfunded mandates, which do nothing for our families and drive up our administrative overhead,” said Rick Sebastian, the center’s new president and chief operating officer.

Ongoing recertification training for Kennedy Center staff is a major element of that. Such training is required every one or two years, even though it merely repeats training that takes place at the center on an ongoing basis.

In addition, complex billing-and-reimbursement procedures mandated by state and federal regulations have required staff to be added to the Center’s finance department. This provides no benefit to the people who receive services, nor to their families.

“Ours is just one organization — there are dozens of other area nonprofits who face the same challenge,” said Sebastian.

Staff and family members outlined The Kennedy Center’s philosophy — and how that ultimately benefits the people who obtain its services.

“We moved to Connecticut from Baltimore in 2005 to be closer to my wife’s family,” said Trumbull resident Ben Strong, who attended the breakfast with his son, John, now 14. “John was 3 years old when we moved and because he was a small child with Down syndrome, we enrolled him in the Birth to Three program.”

John Strong was nonverbal at the time, and his father described the Kennedy Center offerings as more holistic than what was available through the state. “The Kennedy Center gave our child a boost at a time when he needed to get ready for school,” said the elder Strong. “It is not just a service provider … it is a cradle-to-grave part of our family.”

John Solomon, director of the Birth to Three program, pointed out that an emphasis on communication and togetherness and connection provides young children with the “underpinnings for success” they need in years ahead. Likewise, a “team” approach ensures that staff and family are on the same page about recommendations for a particular child.

“There has to be a willingness to say, ‘That’s not going to work,’ so we can in turn go back, strategize and develop something that will,” he noted.

The Kennedy Center now receives much of its funding for client services on a Medicaid reimbursement model. “As a result, we’ve had to cut down on our unreimbursed activities,” Solomon said. This includes “teaming time” — meetings during which providers gather and share ideas about a particular child’s needs.

“Teaming time” ensures that Kennedy Center providers work in concert and are thus able to achieve results more cost-effectively than by going it alone. But such meetings must now be abbreviated because there is no state reimbursement for this time.

Elected officials seemed eager to ease the administrative burden placed on organizations like The Kennedy Center. “I like the fact that you’ve come up with ideas that will help save you money but don’t cost the state anything as well,” noted state Rep. J.D. Sredzinski, R-112.

“Would it be a good compromise to do recertification training every two to four years or two to five years? That’s something to think about,” he noted.

Participants and elected officials were especially critical of the state’s dual-delivery system, in which both state facilities and nonprofit organizations provide services to the disabled. Gov. Dannel Malloy’s June 30 agreement with the State Employees Bargaining Agent Coalition (SEBAC) is a Catch-22 because it limits outsourcing of state-mandated services, including the delivery of services to the disabled by nonprofit organizations.

The nonprofit sector makes up about 17% of Connecticut’s workforce, state Sen. Tony Hwang, R-28, noted.

“As a block, we might not have the ability to re-open SEBAC … but we do have an opportunity to talk about the dual-delivery system,” Hwang said.

Moreover, Kennedy Center families are spread from Hamden as far south as Norwalk. “All of you advocate for your children,” Hwang said. “An extension of that should be in the political realm.”

Trumbull First Selectman Vicki Tesoro said the notion of a dual-delivery system was revealing to her — and the general public is even less likely to be well-informed on the subject. “It’s unfortunate that you [The Kennedy Center] have to spend a great deal of time advocating … rather than providing the services you offer,” she said.

Trumbull’s own Leah Palmer provides a testament to the full-circle nature of The Kennedy Center. She is hearing-impaired and received supported work services there as a young adult. She has been employed by Stop & Shop for more than 20 years and has lived independently for more than 10.

Palmer now volunteers at The Kennedy Center, teaching sign language. “You all have been part of my life for more than 25 years,” she said. “You are my family — and The Kennedy Center is home to me.”