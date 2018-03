Sarah Scacco, the town’s deputy tax assessor, is leaving to take the head tax assessment job in Wilton.

The Wilton Board of Selectmen voted unanimously on March 5 to approve a recommendation to appoint Scacco as the town’s new tax assessor. She will begin the job April 2, and fill a two-year appointment.

Scacco replaces David Lisowski, who unexpectedly retired from the top Wilton position late last year after more than 23 years on the job.

— Tony Spinelli, HAN Network