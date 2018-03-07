Stratford students earn academic recognition

Earn degrees

Clarkson University: Onyekachukwu Joy Onyerikwu, bachelor of science degree in computer science, mathematics minor.

Western Governors University: Ashley DellaVentura, bachelor of science in nursing; Felicia Pierre, master of science in accounting; Marta Jimenez, master of science in nursing — leadership and management (RN to MSN); Timothy Robertson, MBA in healthcare management; Waldemar Jimenez, MBA in healthcare management; Eveth Green, MBA in healthcare management; Nicole DeLorenzo, master of business administration.

Named to dean’s list

Coastal Carolina University: Maxwell Breiner, a marketing major, is among the 106 Professional Golf Management students at Coastal Carolina University with a 3.0 GPA or higher.

Connecticut College: Kathryn A. Rooney, class of 2021, was named to the fall semester dean’s high honors list, undeclared major.

Goodwin College: Enid Cosme.

Northeastern University: Jordan Kellogg, human services; Helen Langston, pharmacy; Michael Petillo, business administration; Alex Pinto, physical therapy; Rachel Santo, business administration.

Studying abroad

Audrey R. Law is participating in a St. Lawrence University off-campus study abroad program in Italy during the spring 2018 semester. Law is a member of the class of 2019 and is majoring in biology. She attended Frank S. Bunnell High School.