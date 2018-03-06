Stratford Star

Stratford schools closed Wednesday ahead of snow

By Melvin Mason on March 6, 2018 in Lead News, News, Schools ·

As several inches of snow are set to fall in Connecticut on Wednesday, Stratford Public Schools acted early and ordered schools on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Schools Janet Robinson acted on Tuesday afternoon to close schools ahead of the coming snowstorm, which is expected to leave about a foot of snow over much of the state.

Town officials have enacted a parking ban which will start at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Motorists should park on the odd side of the street so Department of Public Works crews can clear the streets.

Know of any snow-related closings or cancellations? Have any cool snow photos? Email us at [email protected]

Related posts:

  1. State grant helps with school security
  2. New curriculum standards require independent learning
  3. Robinson named superintendent of the year
  4. Oh, what a ride

Previous Post Leadership transition at St. Vincent’s Medical Center
About author
Melvin Mason

Melvin Mason


Editor for the Stratford Star. Former reporter for the Darien Times.

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress