Stratford schools closed Wednesday ahead of snow

As several inches of snow are set to fall in Connecticut on Wednesday, Stratford Public Schools acted early and ordered schools on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Schools Janet Robinson acted on Tuesday afternoon to close schools ahead of the coming snowstorm, which is expected to leave about a foot of snow over much of the state.

Town officials have enacted a parking ban which will start at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Motorists should park on the odd side of the street so Department of Public Works crews can clear the streets.

Know of any snow-related closings or cancellations? Have any cool snow photos? Email us at [email protected]