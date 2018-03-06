The ‘Stratford Machine’ at work in court

To the Editor:

Over the past four years, I have become outspoken regarding the predatory victimization of Stratford citizens, residents and visitors by the powerful “interested parties” of Stratford government and concurrently I have frustratedly encouraged people of Stratford to become more participatory in Stratford governmental affairs. One issue which does get much attention and participation is the James Farms Road affordable housing issue.

As The Star reported, more than 50 people showed up at Town Hall to voice their opposition to the plan proposed by the developer’s attorney, Attorney Stephen Bellis. While this active participation is exactly what I have calling Stratford people to, in this particular case, it is somewhat misdirected.

If people of Stratford go to the Connecticut judicial website and look up the cases of 500 North Ave LLC, the developer whom Attorney Bellis is representing in Bridgeport Superior Court, they would see multiple listings of cases related to this matter, each of which has town attorneys and town-contracted attorneys appearing in these court cases, as well as Stratford probate judge named Kurmay and Ahlberg involved also. These cases are where the real action of these affordable housing issues are being worked.

Like Stratford’s justice warrior George Mulligan and Connecticut native son Ralph Nader have reminded us, the attorneys are really representing their own self interests, their own primary motivation as they keep cases churning and churning in court as their wallets get fatter and fatter by doing so.