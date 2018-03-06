Stratford Star

Stratford man charged for threatening Facebook comment on Darien Times page

By Kevin Webb on March 6, 2018 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire ·

Darien police charged a Stratford man with disorderly conduct for posting a threatening online message directed towards an upcoming protest at Darien High School. On Feb. 24 Police received several anonymous reports about a comment attached to an article on Darien Times Facebook page. The article was focused on Darien High School students participating in a national walk-out event in support of increased gun control measures.

A screenshot of the Facebook comment.

A commenter by the name of Ray Moerler left a comment saying “Thanks for the reminder, I need to buy ammo,” on the post.

Police initiated an investigation and located a Ray Moerler, 67, living Stratford. Moerler admitted to making the post but denied any intent to sound threatening. He removed the post on his own after speaking to police, and is due to appear in court on March 8 on a charge of disorderly conduct.

