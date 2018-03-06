More than $1.4 million raised for Fairfield County nonprofits on Giving Day

Fairfield County’s Community Foundation announced today that Fairfield County’s Giving Day 2018 raised $1,400,887 from 13,137 donors. Family, friends, neighbors, co-workers and businesses from Fairfield County and beyond rallied together to give where they live and work. Fairfield County’s Community Foundation with champion sponsor Bank of America were Giving Day’s driving force for the fifth year in a row. Since Giving Day’s inception in 2014 nearly $6 million dollars has been raised for more than 746 nonprofits.

For the Community Foundation, the community-building aspect of Giving Day is as critical as the dollars raised. As Fairfield County’s biggest philanthropic event, Giving Day encouraged the community to come together and make a difference in the lives of their neighbors. Nonprofits from a wide variety of interests were represented including the arts; education; animals; human services; housing and more. 415 nonprofits participated to raise much-needed funds and to increase awareness about the work they do throughout the region.

Giving Day began on March 1 at the stroke of midnight. In the first two minutes, more than $20,000 was raised online. People went toFCGives.org and made donations of $10 or more to the nonprofit or cause close to their heart. In actuality, 16,593 individual donations in total were made. Then at the stroke of 11:59 p.m. Giving Day 2018 was over. The totals were tallied, and the prize winners were determined. More than $100,000 in prizes were distributed to several nonprofits.

“We are overjoyed! When you can raise over $1 million in 24 hours for area nonprofits, it is a very good day! Members of our community, nonprofit organizations and businesses united, and together, we achieved a significant impact for our nonprofits. For the fifth year, we have witnessed an outpouring of support for the people and places that are served so admirably by our nonprofit sector,” said Juanita James, CEO and president, Fairfield County’s Community Foundation. “At Fairfield County’s Community Foundation, we live by our motto — Together, we thrive. And thrive is exactly what we did today as a community. The support for our nonprofits during Giving Day 2018 was rewarding and deeply gratifying. Great work can now be achieved throughout our community because of the generosity of the individuals and businesses in Fairfield County and beyond.”

The top organizations, representing different sectors in the nonprofit community, were as follows: Curtain Call raised $87,368.50 from 1,250 gifts and prizes, followed by Wildlife in Crisis at $71,106 from 185 gifts and prizes and Kids Helping Kids at $51,960.09 from 1,580 gifts and prizes and LifeBridge Community Services that raised $38,260 from 1,099 gifts and prizes. Details of the top nonprofit fundraisers, donors and much more may be found at fcgives.org.

Fairfield County’s Community Foundation originally initiated Giving Day to empower the community at large and encourage local philanthropy across the many avenues of need in the region. To date, more than 71,000 donations have been made through Giving Day — raising nearly $6million to date to help more than 746 Fairfield County nonprofits. “We’re thrilled that we were able to be part of Fairfield County’s Giving Day alongside so many of our partners, neighbors and co-workers,” said Bill Tommins, Southern Connecticut market president, Bank of America. “The success from this year’s fundraising will have a powerful, lasting impact on the participating nonprofit organizations and the greater Fairfield County community.”

Fairfield County’s Community Foundation acknowledges that gifts — whatever the size — helped its nonprofit community. In addition to Bank of America, Giving Day is supported by the generosity of Media Partner, Hearst Media Group Connecticut; Moffly Media; Star 99.9 and 95.9 Fox; Barrett Outdoor Communications; News12 Connecticut; Whole Foods; Sacred Heart University Master of Public Administration; Neuberger Berman; Webster Private Bank; BlumShapiro; Cummings & Lockwood LLC; Day Pitney; First County Bank; RZH Advisors; Brewport; Nikki Glekas Events and Chelsea Piers Connecticut.