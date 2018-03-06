Stratford Parents’ Place provides CPR training

With a grant from the Stratford Rotary Club, Stratford Parents’ Place provided infant, child, and adult CPR training through the American Safety and Health Institute in January, 2018. Tina Manus provided the training to 19 Stratford parents and their young children.

“CPR saves lives and is important to know with and without young children in the home,” said Kerry Whitman, Stratford Parents’ Place parent. “Thank you Rotary for helping Parents’ Place offer this to their families.”

Stratford Parents’ Place (SPP), a family resource center located at Stratford Academy/Johnson House, is celebrating 30 years of bringing parenting programs and services to the Stratford Community. “With continued decreases in state funding, our ability to offer programs such as CPR would not be possible without the support of our wonderful community partners such as the Stratford Rotary Club,” said Stacey Johnson, SPP coordinator.

For more information about Stratford Parents’ Place, call 203-381-6992 or visit stratfordk12.org/parents/stratford-parents-place.