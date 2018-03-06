Stratford Star

Stratford Parents’ Place provides CPR training

By Stratford Star on March 6, 2018 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News ·

Tina Manis, CPR trainer, demonstrates on Stratford Parents’ Place parent, Kathleen Reily what to do if a person is choking.

Tina Manis, CPR trainer, demonstrates on Stratford Parents’ Place parent, Kathleen Reily what to do if a person is choking.

With a grant from the Stratford Rotary Club, Stratford Parents’ Place provided infant, child, and adult CPR training through the American Safety and Health Institute in January, 2018. Tina Manus provided the training to 19 Stratford parents and their young children.

“CPR saves lives and is important to know with and without young children in the home,” said Kerry Whitman, Stratford Parents’ Place parent. “Thank you Rotary for helping Parents’ Place offer this to their families.”

Stratford Parents’ Place (SPP), a family resource center located at Stratford Academy/Johnson House, is celebrating 30 years of bringing parenting programs and services to the Stratford Community. “With continued decreases in state funding, our ability to offer programs such as CPR would not be possible without the support of our wonderful community partners such as the Stratford Rotary Club,” said Stacey Johnson, SPP coordinator.

For more information about Stratford Parents’ Place, call 203-381-6992 or visit stratfordk12.org/parents/stratford-parents-place.

Related posts:

  1. Stratford Rotary Club sponsors paper shredding/electronics recycling event
  2. Rotary Rib Night raises $5,000
  3. Baldwin Center summer picnic attracts hundreds
  4. Stratford EMS offers AHA Heartsaver CPR/AED course

Tags: , , , , , ,

Previous Post Swimming: Rochelle Buchanan helps ECSU excel Next Post Stratford man charged for threatening Facebook comment on Darien Times page
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress