Stratford’s Rochelle Buchanan was a member of the Eastern Connecticut State University women’s swim team that posted one of its most impressive overall seasons of the last decade in 2017-18.

Thanks to a strong foundation of young talent, as well as a core of consistent veterans, the team recorded 625.5 points, the most by a Warrior’s team since 2014.

At the New England Intercollegiate Swimming and Diving Association Championships, six Eastern swimmers combined for 23 awards, the most since 2014.

The team finished fifth place overall for seventh time in the last nine years.