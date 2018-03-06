Stratford artist Sarah Harrison creates set piece for White Guy on the Bus

Square One Theatre’s Artistic Director, Tom Holehan went to his set decorations file to reach-out to Stratford’s award-winning graphic artist, Sarah Harrison to create a special graffiti-laced wall-piece as part of the set decoration for its current production White Guy on the Bus playing now through Sunday, March 18.

Just over a year ago, Harrison, a student at Stratford’s Bunnell High School, was selected as the winner (from a total of 4,200 entries nationwide) in the Google 4 Doodle art contest with her “A Peaceful Future” showing a group of people of different faiths and orientations with symbols spelling out “Google.” Her artwork appeared on the Google home page for one day. Her win netted her a $30,000 scholarship. Bunnell High School received an additional $50,000 educational grant.

Holehan reached-out to Harrison to create a set piece for White Guy on the Bus to reflect a part of Philadelphia where the play takes place. “I gave her carte-blanche on what she wanted to do for the piece…boy did she hit a home run!!!,” said Holehan. At the end of the play’s engagement, we just might auction it off as a special fundraiser for Square One Theatre. Until then, audiences attending the engagement of White Guy on the Bus will have an opportunity to see it up close and in person.”

Performances of White Guy on the Bus run Fridays, at 8 p.m., Saturdays, at 4 and 8 p.m. and Sundays, at 2 p.m., through March 18.

For more information, visit squareonetheatre.com.