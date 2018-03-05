The Bunnell High boys basketball team shook off Conard High with a strong fourth quarter, as the 13th-seeded Bulldogs topped the 20th-seeded Chieftains 67-50 in a CIAC Division III game played in Stratford on Monday.

Bunnell (12-9) is scheduled to play at No. 4 seed East Lyme (17-3) on Wednesday night at 7.

Maximus Edwards scored 33 points with 12 rebounds.

Khalid Moreland scored 11 points and had six assists.

Elijah Alexandre had 11 points and four steals.

Josh Giannoni had 10 points and seven rebounds.

“We did not play great, and I told them we need to play better,” Bunnell coach Pat Yerina said. “We always want to play 32 minutes and we didn’t do that. We had key rebounds in the fourth and that got us out in transition. That’s what we wanted (all game).”

After taking a 6-0 lead to start the contest, Bunnell settled for a 10-9 advantage after one period.

“We started slow, and picked it up in the second quarter,” Yerina said.

The Bulldogs flirted with 12-point leads in the middle two frames, but on each occasion the Chieftains (9-12) would rally back.

Bunnell, led by seven points and three assists from Moreland, scored on its first six possessions of the second quarter to go on top 23-15.

Edwards, Moreland and Alexandre had 3-pointers, only to see Conard’s Larry Womack lead his team back to within 30-25 at the break.

Edwards scored 11 points in the third period, including the first seven Bulldog points of the stanza, and again it looked like the locals were in control.

Up by 11 points at one point however, Bunnell needed one of four dunks on the night by Edwards to keep a 44-37 lead.

It was a five-point game when Edwards took a pass from Giannoni to answer a Womack basket.

Five empty Conard possessions finished with Giannoni, Moreland and Alexandre leading fast-break responses.

Giannoni, Edwards and Derrick Gyimah had hoops during this stretch

Moreland connected with Edwards on a baseline jam that turned into a three-point play.

Edwards then took a lob pass from Moreland for another dunk and a 61-47 lead with 2:10 remaining.

Conard’s Womack finished with 19 points.

Casey Shane and Ajaye Fair scored 11 points each.

Bunnell

Khalid Moreland 5 0-5 11 Maximus Edwards 14 3-3 33 Elijah Alexandre 3 3-4 11 Jerrod Leak 0 0-2 2 Derrick Gyimah 1 0-0 2 Josh Giannoni 5 0-0 10

Totals 28 6-14 67

Conard

Ajaye Fair 5 1-5 11 George Andrews 1 0-0 2 Larry Womack 8 3-5 19 Casey Shane 5 0-0 11 Pete Simplicio 0 3-4 3 Joshua Restrepo 2 0-0 4

Totals 21 7-13 50

Bunnell 10-20- 14- 23 67

Conard 9-16- 12- 13 50

3 pointers: Bunnell Moreland, Edwards 2, Alexandre 2; Conard –Shane 1