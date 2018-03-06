Stratford Star

Stratford property transfers: Feb. 26 to March 2

By Stratford Star on March 6, 2018 in Property Transfers ·

Property transfers, Feb. 26 to March 2

68 Jesse Ave.: Michael P. Evanchik Jr. and Dawn M. Evanchik to Michael J. DeMarco Jr. for $237,000.

201 Castle Drive: The Kalcar Corp to Glenworth Gordon Jr. for $328,000.

50 Ash St.: Adam Dolobowsky to Adam Salce for $270,000.

914 Longbrook Ave.: Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Henry Tran for $175,000.

210 Rockwell Ave.: Eliano Teixeira to Prosper Aupont for $250,000.

510 East Main St. Unit 214: Estate of Ellen M. Angeski to William C. Keeley for $120,000.
164 Hamilton Ave. Unit 7: LGK Properties LLC to Tyson Garbrecht for $242,900.

35 Delwood Road: U.S. Bank National Association to Creston Capital LLC for $189,950.

589 North Trail Unit 589 B: Helen A. Forte to David Schwartz for $160,000.

198 B Bayfield Lane: Christine Hoinacki to LSF Services for $160,000.

445 Bunnyview Drive: Joan M. Ciacicola to Stephen T. Minar, Co-trustee for $235,000.

107 Emerson Drive: Laurie E. Cartier to Aparicio Asencio Martinez for $270,000.

380 Harvest Ridge Road: David M. and Susan M. Rhieu to Peter Marter for $375,000.

32-34 Bates St.: Jeneene Wilson to Fairfield County Homebuyers LLC for $175,000.

32 Wooster Ave.: Semaro Associates LLC to Fairfield County Homebuyers LLC for $100,000.

676 Columbus Ave.: Semaro Associates LLC to Fairfield County Homebuyers LLC for $90,000.

137 Marsh Way: Peter Raymond Baronoski to Pamela Felder-Fox for $40,000.

55 Douglas St.: Steven G. Vitka to Thalles Behmer for $160,000.

13 Algonquin Lane, Unit D: Martin Salerno to Kathleen A. Curry for $165,000.

111 McGrath Court: Marcia and Timothy Laing to Desmond Ndzi for $65,000.

