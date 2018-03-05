Public invited to 65th anniversary of Contact Day

On March 15, 1953 Bridgeport resident and UFO researcher Albert K. Bender, with members of the International Flying Saucer Bureau, attempted to contact beings from outer space. The public is invited to commemorate Albert Bender and the 65th anniversary of Contact Day with a public reading of Bender’s, Calling Occupants of Interplanetary Craft proclamation.

This brief ceremony will take place at 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, March 15, at the former site of Albert Bender’s home near the corner of Broad Street and N. Frontage Road, across the street from the Housatonic Community College bookstore, in downtown Bridgeport.

Michael Bielawa, author of Wicked Bridgeport, will lead the reading. A special performance by Housatonic Community College Professor Robert Nelson will feature Calling Occupants which was originally released by the Canadian progressive rock band, Klaatu. Citizens are encouraged to wear their best Men In Black attire on March 15, 2018.

In case of inclement weather the public reading will be held on the steps of Beacon Hall near HCC’s Bookstore entrance.

For information or directions contact Michael Bielawa at the Bridgeport Public Library, 203-576-7400, ext. 407. Bridgeport’s Men In Black Week is co-sponsored by the Bridgeport Public Library and the Housatonic Museum of Art.

One of the earliest, and most infamous, of Earth’s reported “Men In Black” incidents occurred in bustling downtown Bridgeport. According to ufologists, Men In Black, popularly identified as MIB, are ultra-secret agents associated with the FBI, CIA, or a covert federal department which seek out and thwart those individuals probing too close to the truth behind UFOs. Some ufologists postulate that the MIB are actually not of this Earth.