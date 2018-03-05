Young sworn in as state representative

Phil Young is the newest member of the state House of Representatives after being sworn in as the 120th District representative.

Young took his official oath on Monday at the State Capitol. Secretary of the State Denise Merrill presided over the ceremony. Young, a Democrat, claimed the 120th District seat after defeating Republican Bill Cabral in a special election last Tuesday. Young is serving out the remainder of the unexpired term of Laura Hoydick, who resigned in January after winning the mayoral election.

“It is an honor to serve the people of Stratford in the Connecticut House of Representatives,” Young said. “I plan to work very hard for my constituents. We have a lot of work ahead of us, and I am ready for challenge.”

Rep. Young, a professional chef, has served as majority leader on the Stratford Town Council. Young has held leadership roles in the Connecticut Citizen’s Action Group and the CT Public Interest Research Group.

“We welcome Rep. Young to the House Democratic caucus, and I look forward to working with him as he begins his tenure as the newest member of the House of Representatives,” said Speaker of the House Joe Aresimowicz. “Phil has a record of standing up for consumers, for fiscal accountability and for the environment. I’m proud to have him on our team.”

Young will serve on the legislature’s transportation, environment and housing committees.