The Trumbull Arts Commission presents Primavera on Sunday, March 11, at 1 p.m., at the Center at

23 Priscilla Place

, Trumbull. Primavera is an Italian-American band from New York and New Jersey and features John Micalizzi on keyboard and vocals. The band mixes both traditional and modern Italian-American music. Cabaret seating, bring your own refreshments. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. Tickets, $5, pre-purchase suggested. For tickets or information call Emily at 203-452-5065.