With debris still being cleaned up and power not fully restored to all residents in town, the forecast of another winter storm this week seems to be coming at the most unfortunate time.

Nonetheless, the National Weather Service is predicting another coastal storm to bring four to eight inches of snow to the region Wednesday, March 7.

“A storm track closer to the coast could bring more rain, especially for locations near the coast, but higher snowfall amounts for the interior,” said meteorologist David Stark in a press release Sunday, March 4.

“Wind and coastal flooding impacts will be closely tied to the strength and exact track of the storm,” he added.

Gary Lessor of the WestConn Weather Center predicts the storm will develop midday Wednesday and continue until 2 to 5 a.m. Thursday.

“It may start as some rain at the shoreline, but change to snow as colder air moves in loft,” he said. “Generally, 4 to 8 inches of snow, still way to early for numbers. “

Lessor forecasted northeast winds between 10 to 20 miles per hour, with gusts ranging between 30 to 35 mph.

“Wind is nothing like the last storm.”

