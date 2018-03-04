Maurice Ellis from Stratford, who wrestles for South Side Wrestling based in Trumbull, captured the 103-pound state title in the Intermediate Division.

A nine year old, Ellis won all of his matches by pin as he faced wrestlers from Hebron, Pomperaug and Danbury.

In the championship match, Ellis found himself down 3-1 while starting at the bottom of referees position.

He was able to reverse his opponent from Danbury and then secure the pin and the title.

Ellis has qualified for the New England Youth Wrestling Championship in Massachusetts.