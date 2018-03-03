Board of Ed approves $111.8 million budget request

The Stratford Board of Education will ask the Town Council for about $3 million more in the 2018-19 school year.

Board of Ed members voted unanimously on Saturday to approve a $111.8 million outlay for the next school year. While the proposal is less than the $114.08 million plan drafted by Superintendent Janet Robinson, it is a $2.9 million increase from the $108.9 million plan currently in place.

The proposal was worked on for more than a week, said Susan Lance, the school board’s vice chairwoman and chair of the board’s finance committee. Lance says the plan is “status quo” and does not allow for any new hirings or instructional supplies purchases. It also calls for consolidation of services throughout the district.

The Board of Ed had to get its spending request to Mayor Laura Hoydick by Monday. Hoydick will present her budget to the Town Council later this month.

Stay with The Stratford Star for more information on this story.