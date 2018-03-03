Stratford Star

Free program for oncology patients to stop smoking

By Julie Miller on March 3, 2018 in Community, Lead News, People ·

Park Avenue Medical Center, 5520 Park Ave., in Trumbull, has announced the following support group. For information or to register, contact Pam Fitzgerald at [email protected] or call 203-384-4417.

Integrative Medicine & Support Services at Smilow Cancer Hospital Is offering Freshstart, a complimentary group-based Tobacco Cessation support program for oncology patients

The Freshstart program consists of four one-hour sessions.

The program teaches patients the necessary skills to stop smoking, while addressing other issues of physical addiction and psychological dependency.

Upcoming sessions are Mondays, March 5, March 12 and March 19, from noon-1 p.m.

Facilitated by Marni Amsellem, PhD Licensed Psychologist.

