Board of Ed to consider 2018-19 budget on Saturday

The Stratford Board of Education will finalize its budget proposal for the 2018-19 fiscal year at a special meeting on Saturday afternoon.

The school board’s finance committee will host a special meeting at 2 p.m. Saturday at Board of Education headquarters at 1000 East Broadway. A special meeting of the full board will follow immediately afterward.

Superintendent Janet Robinson submitted a proposed budget of $114.08 million last month, an increase of more than $5 million from the current fiscal year. The school board received $108.9 million from the Town Council when the current council passed its 2017-18 townwide budget last December.

