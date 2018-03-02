Trees fall, streets flood during Friday nor’easter

Downed trees, flooding and a stranded school bus are part of the damage caused by the nor’easter that has hammered Stratford all day Friday.

Streets all over town have been affected by the storm, which started on Friday morning and has lasted throughout the day.

A school bus with two children on board went off the road near Freeman and Morehouse avenues and was stuck in mud in a nearby field. Stratford Police Capt. Frank Eannotti said no one was injured in the incident. Police officers blocked off a portion of Freeman Avenue in anticipation of help to remove the bus from the mud.

Trees and thick branches fell all over town due to high winds. One tree fell onto the pavilion at Boothe Memorial Park. It was unclear on Friday afternoon how damaged the building was.

Tree branches also fell on several streets, including Cutspring Road.

Flooding also affected several streets. Drivers on Broad Street had to move carefully through high water under the Metro-North Railroad tracks.

United Illuminating reported sporadic power outages on Friday. As of 4 p.m., 143 customers were without power. Two hours later, only 43 customers were without power.

