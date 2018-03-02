SPOTLIGHT: Events in the Stratford area

Lenten fish dinners

The First Congregational Church of Stratford, 2301 Main Street is sponsoring Lenten Fish Dinners Friday evenings during Lent, through March 23.

Open to all; no reservations needed. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., with the last seating at 7 p.m.

Each person will get a choice of fresh fish (baked or fried), fried clams or combination platter. Each dinner comes with a choice of baked potato or French fries, coleslaw, dessert and beverage.

The senior price is $10 for items on the senior menu. Adult prices range from $11-$18. Children under 10 eat free. Weekly specials are priced according to the market; 203-378-2644.

White Guy on the Bus

The Square One Theatre Company has partnered with Stratford CARE (Citizens Addressing Racial Equity) to facilitate talkbacks with the actors and members of the audience following the Saturday 4 p.m. twilight matinees of Bruce Graham’s White Guy on the Bus on March 3, 10 and 17.

Square One Theatre’s White Guy on the Bus opened on Thursday, March 1 and continues Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through March 18, on the stage of Stratford Academy, 719 Birdseye Street.

For more information, visit squareonetheatre.com.

Tax assistance

Free tax preparation service for area residents provided by the AARP and IRS Mondays and Tuesdays, through April 10, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., at the Stratford Library. Taxpayers should bring last year’s tax return, this year’s tax documents, photo ID and means of verifying social security numbers. No reservations will be taken; first-come, first served only.

Cat adoption events

Stratford Cat Project hosts a cat and kitten adoption and food drive Saturday, March 3, 11-3, Baldwin’s Corner Adoption Center at H3 Pet Supply, 475 Hawley Lane (Big Y Shopping Center); and Saturday, March 24, 11-3, Sterling House Community Center, 2283 Main Street; SCP needs food/supply donations of Friskies canned cat food (turkey pate), scoopable litter, wee wee pads, Purina One dry food and gift cards to H3 Pet Supply or Walmart; [email protected].

Bottle and can drive

St. Mark School, 500 Wigwam Lane, Stratford, is holding its monthly redeemable bottle and can drive on Saturday, March 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Drop off redeemable bottles and cans in front of the Parish Center entrance. Held rain or shine.

Boating safety

USCG Aux 24-3 is holding a boating safety class Saturday, March 3, at 8 a.m., at USCG Auxiliary Flotilla, One Helwig St., Milford and Saturday, March 10, at 8 a.m, at Valley Regional Education Building, 415 Howe Avenue, Shelton.

Successful completion of this 8-hour ABS course satisfies the Connecticut licensing requirements for both boats and personal watercraft (PWC).

Cost for each class is $60. To register and pay online for class go to http://a0142403.uscgaux.info/. Walk-ins welcome.

Information: 860-663-5505; [email protected].

Catholic Daughters meet

Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court St. Cecelia #735 will hold their monthly meeting Tuesday, March 6, at 6:15 p.m., at Sterling House Community Center, 2283 Main Street, Stratford. Members are requested to bring a nonperishable food item for the Sterling House Food Pantry. For more information, call Regent Lorraine Faiella at 203-377-3295.

Kennedy Center thrift shop sale

The Kennedy Center Auxiliary’s New & Nearly New Thrift Store, 2323 Barnum Avenue (corner of Bruce), Stratford will host a half price sale March 12-17. The sale features clothing, shoes, handbags and more. The Auxiliary of The Kennedy Center was founded in 1979. The Auxiliary raises funds for programs that will support and sponsor clients of The Kennedy Center. Their main source of revenue is generated from the New and Nearly New Shop. For more information, call 203-377-5669.

CROP Hunger Walk kick-off rally

The 44th annual Kick-off Rally for the Greater Bridgeport CROP Hunger Walk will take place on Saturday, March 24, at 2 p.m., at First Church Congregational, 148 Beach Road, Fairfield. The CROP Walk is set for Sunday, May 6, beginning at 1:30 p.m., at the Park Avenue entrance to Seaside Park in Bridgeport. At the rally, presentations will be given by local agencies sponsored by CROP. For more information, contact Carole Fanslow at 203-375-1284, a member of the CROP Hunger Walk Committee.

Earth Day Brunch fundraiser

An Earth Day Brunch fundraiser to benefit the CT Fallen Heroes Foundation will be held on Sunday, April 21, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., at Vazzano’s Four Seasons, 337 Kenyon St., in Stratford. Menu includes carving station, chicken francoise and more. Cash bar. Jazz music by the Brian Butler Quartet and 50/50 raffle baskets. Cost is $39 per person. For more information, contact Mike at 203-218-2367 or [email protected].

Performance by The Four of Us

On Saturday, May 5, at 7 p.m., local fan favorites, The Four Of Us will be appearing at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1734 Huntington Tpke., in Trumbull, in a concert to benefit area food pantries. The band has been together for approximately five years, and performs a mixture of British Invasion and multi-decade Classic Rock songs, as well as 60s and 7’s Pop Rock such as the Turtles and Simon and Garfunkel. Ticket are $15 for adults, $10 for senior (55+)/teens (12+), and $5 for children under 12. Tickets may be reserved in advance either by phone, 203-878- 7508 or via email: [email protected], or purchased at the door the day of the show. Any and all non-perishable food donations will also be greatly appreciated and gladly accepted.

Trumbull Head Start open enrollment

The Trumbull/Monroe Regional Head Start Center, 240 Middlebrook Ave., (behind Middlebrook Elementary School), in Trumbull, is enrolling children for the 2018-19 school year. To enroll, the child must be 3- or 4-years-old by Dec. 31. The center serves Trumbull, Monroe, Stratford, Fairfield, Bridgeport and Easton. The program, which is federally funded, is free for children of income-eligible families. The program also meets the needs of children with disabilities. Children attend the program Monday through Friday 8:20 a.m.-12:20 p.m., with a full day option of 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., for those families that meet the criteria. In addition to kindergarten, preparation for the child, health care, child development, social services and nutrition information and services are available for families. For more information call 203-452-4504.

Artists sought

The Trumbull Arts Commission is seeking artists and photographers to display their works at the Trumbull Town Gallery for a period of six weeks. Nonresidents are welcome. For more information, contact Emily Areson at 203-452-5065 or email [email protected]

Notre Dame High 50th reunion

Notre Dame High School (boys and girls) Class of 1966 is planning a 50th reunion for spring 2017. If interested in working on the Class of 1966 Reunion committee or to receive more information, contact the Notre Dame Alumni Office at [email protected] or 203-372-6521, ext. 242.

SHS class of ’58 reunion

Stratford High School class of 1958 will celebrate their 60th reunion on Sept. 21 and 22, 2018. For more information, call Natalie, 203-831-8713 or Mary, 203-375-8724.

Compassionate Friends meeting

The Bridgeport Chapter of The Compassionate Friends holds its meetings at the Sterling House Community Center, 2283 Main Street, every second Tuesday of each month, 6:45-8:45 p.m. Bring a canned good or nonperishable food item to the meeting for Sterling House’s Food Pantry. The Bridgeport Chapter of The Compassionate Friends is a non-denominational support group for parents, grandparents, and adult siblings who are grieving the death of a child, grandchild, or sibling, tcfbridgeport.org, 475-882-9695; leave a message and your call will be returned.

Bereavement support

Are you grieving the loss of a loved one? Please join us commencing on Thursday, Sept. 14, from 4-5:30 p.m., at St. Stephen’s Church, Trumbull. For more information and to register, call 203-268-6217.

Toastmasters

The Park City Toastmasters Club meets every Tuesday, 7:30-9 p.m., at Lord Chamberlain Nursing Facility, 7003 Main St., Stratford. The club helps people become effective communicators, building on presentation and impromptu speaking skills. All are welcome to attend to see what Toastmasters is all about; parkcitytoastmasters.com.

Nutmeg Stamp Club

The Nutmeg Stamp Club meets the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month at 7 p.m. in the all purpose room at Atria Stratford, 6911 Main Street. A small auction and presentation usually occur. Refreshments are served. Dues of $10 per year will be collected for anyone who would like to become a member. Ed Corfini. 203-384-8197.

Bereavement Ministry

The Bereavement Ministry at St. Mark’s Church, 500 Wigwam Lane meets for 10 consecutive Tuesdays from 9:45-11:15 a.m. The program is based on a structured format. The New Day Journal, whose primary focus is on medication, prayer, bible readings and sharing of feelings. All are welcome. Information: Susan Monk, 203-257-6999.

Caregiver support

Sunset Shores Adult Day Health Centers, 720 Barnum Avenue Cutoff, Stratford hosts a caregiver support group the second Monday of the month, 5-6 p.m. Groups help to provide emotional, educational and social support for caregivers. RSVP to Mary Pruzinsky, 203-380-1228.

Retirees Friendship Club

The Sikorsky Retirees Friendship Club meets the second Friday of each month, at 1 p.m., at St. Joseph’s National Catholic Church, 1300 Stratford Road, Lordship. Coffee and pastry at every meeting, and throughout the year, lunches, a picnic and a Christmas party. All Sikorsky retirees and spouses welcome. Information: Alton R. Donofrio, 203-380-1940.

Bingo

Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 289 has bingo every Sunday, at 1 p.m., at 44 Dodge Avenue, Stratford. Admission: $12; 203-581-6948.

Stratford Knights of Columbus St. James Council #2370 holds weekly bingo Mondays at their council hall, 2252 Main St., across from Sterling House. Doors open at 5 p.m., first game at 6:45. Progressive jackpot. Snacks and beverages available. No smoking.

Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m., St. John’s Orthodox Church, 600 Silver Lane. Free beverages and snacks. Information: Carole, 203-375-2621; or on Wednesday evenings, call 203-386-8889.

Diabetes prevention

Free diabetes prevention program Thursdays, 6 p.m., Stratford Health and Wellness Center Francis R. Scifo, MD Community Education Room, 3272 Main Street. To register, call 203-375-5844, ext. 32.

Looking to the skies

The Boothe Memorial Astronomical Society meets for observing the first and third Friday of each month, and at posted times for special events. Details may be found at bmas.org or the group’s Facebook page. The group may be contacted by email at [email protected] or by calling Mark Holden at The Holden Agency, 203-261-2521.

Al-Anon meetings

Al-Anon is a resource for family members and friends affected by alcoholism. More than 14,000 Al-Anon Family Groups meet every week throughout the U.S. and Canada. There are no dues or fees to participate. For information about groups in Connecticut, call 1-888-825-2666. For more information about Al-Anon, visit ct-al-anon.org. A free publication is available at Al-AnonFamilyGroups.org.