The following free business and career programs are available at the Trumbull Public Library, 33 Quality St.

Career — Tuesday, March 6. Thirteen LinkedIn Steps to Your New Job. LinkedIn is the professional networking site in the best position to support your job search and career advancement. LinkedIn’s 530 million users are the most educated, affluent, and informed on social media and the folks who will hire or refer you. Learn the steps. Led by Amy Krompinger, Talent and LinkedIn Consultant. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Details online. Free. Register.

Business — Thursday, March 8: Financing Your Small Business. It is challenging to understand the financial options available to help you start or grow your business. This workshop will show how to assess your options and prepare yourself to engage potential lenders. Led by Patrick Lorent, VP and manager of People’s United Bank’s Government Lending Department. Check in/network, 6 p.m.; presentation 6:30-7:30 p.m. Details online. Free. Register.