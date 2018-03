The 44th annual Kick-off Rally for the Greater Bridgeport CROP Hunger Walk will take place on Saturday, March 24, at 2 p.m., at First Church Congregational, 148 Beach Road, Fairfield.

The CROP Walk is set for Sunday, May 6, beginning at 1:30 p.m., at the Park Avenue entrance to Seaside Park in Bridgeport. At the rally, presentations will be given by local agencies sponsored by CROP.

For more information, contact Carole Fanslow at 203-375-1284, a member of the CROP Hunger Walk Committee.