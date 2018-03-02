Stratford Library hosts programs for youth and adults

tratford Library, 2203 Main Street; Hours: Monday-Thursday, 10-8; Friday-Saturday, 10-5; Sunday, 1-5; 203-385-4162, stratfordlibrary.org.

Vote for ‘Oscar’

The Stratford Library invites visitors to take part in voting for this year’s Academy Awards. The totally unscientific survey will ask library patrons to cast their own votes as to who they think will win in the major categories when the awards are distributed on March 4.

The library also is promoting its own collection of current Oscar-nominated DVDs. These include Best Picture nominees Darkest Hour, Dunkirk, Get Out and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Other nominated films currently available are Baby Driver, Beauty and the Beast, The Big Sick, Blade Runner 2049, The Florida Project, Roman J. Israel, Esq., Victoria and Abdul, War for the Planet of the Apes and more.

The Oscar exhibit is on display in the Main Lobby through Sunday, March 4. Ballots are available and voters who select all six top winners will win a pair of tickets to Stratford’s Square One Theatre Company.

Women in the American Revolution

Historian Eric Chandler returns to discuss the role of many unsung heroines during the American war for Independence Sunday, March 4, 2 p.m., Lovell Room. Free and open to the public. The program is a special event held in conjunction with the nationwide observance of Women’s History Month.

Chandler will present a PowerPoint talk with Q&A to follow.

Heroin(e) screening/talk

A free screening of the Oscar-nominated Netflix original documentary Heroin(e) by Peabody award-winning director Elaine McMillion Sheldon will be shown Tuesday, March 6, 7 p.m., Lovell Room. Following the film, there will be a Q&A panel of first responders to share their first-hand experience of dealing with the opioid crisis in Stratford. The event is free and open to the public but seating is limited and reservations are required at stratfordheroinescreening.eventbrite.com.

Small biz workshop

The Internet has enabled delivery of business services on-demand at a low, variable cost. Online marketplaces connect companies who need services with businesses and individuals who provide them. This workshop will present examples of online marketplaces, the types of services you can get from them and recommendations on how to best use them Wednesday, March 7, 6:30-8 p.m., Lovell Room. Presenter: Matthew Krieger. Free and open to the public. Register at fairfieldcounty.score.org.

College financial planning

Parents of high school freshman, sophomores and juniors will obtain information from expert financial planners in this free workshop Thursday, March 8, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Register online: acfsstratford.eventbrite.com.

Film series

Monday Matinees film series offers free showings of recent, popular films on monthly Monday afternoons at noon. Movies are shown uncut on widescreen in the Stratford Library Lovell Room. Due to scheduling conflicts this year, film showings in February through April will be held on Wednesdays. The 2018 schedule is as follows: Victoria & Abdul, rated PG-13, March 14; Stronger, rated R, April 11; Thor: Ragnorok, rated PG-13, May 14; Blade Runner 2049, rated R, June 11.

Basic genealogy

Genealogist Sarah Greenberg will start you on the path to discovering your family tree Sunday, March 18, 2-3:30 p.m., Lovell Room. The workshop is free and open to the public but reservations are required by calling 203-385-4162.

Play it Again, Square One

A discussion of the Square One Theatre Company’s recent production of Bruce Graham’s racial drama, White Guy on the Bus will be held Tuesday, March 20, noon, Lovell Room. Featuring artistic personnel and actors from the play. Coffee and tea served. Free and open to the public.

Tax assistance

Free tax preparation service for area residents provided by the AARP and IRS Mondays and Tuesdays, through April 10, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Taxpayers should bring last year’s tax return, this year’s tax documents, photo ID and means of verifying social security numbers. No reservations will be taken; first-come, first served only.

Art exhibits

Original sculpture and paintings by Stratford artist Georgene Fasanella will be the art exhibit through February. Original oil paintings by award-winning Milford artist Diane Dunne Smith will be the Library’s art exhibit through April. Free and open to the public.

Career coach

Free services to low-wage workers and job seekers age 16 and older in Southwestern Connecticut who are unable to get the services at local career centers due to lack of transportation, childcare or employment schedules. 2018 schedule from 10-noon and 1-3 each month: March 26, April 30 (Excel class), May 21 (Word class), June 18 (resume class), July 23, Aug. 20, Sept. 24 (Exel class), Oct. 29, Nov. 26 (resume class) and Dec. 17.

Understanding Islam: A Woman’s Perspective

Learn about Muslim women’s role in the family and community Tuesday, March 27, 6:30-8 p.m., Lovell Room. Topics include education, the teen years and basic principles of the Muslim religion. Guest speaker is Aida Mansoor MS, MA, Chaplaincy Cert, the Muslim Coalition of Connecticut. Free and open to the public. Recommended for teens and adults.

Books Over Coffee

Books Over Coffee features Lilac Girls by Martha Hall Kelly Wednesday, March 28, noon, Lovell Room.

Other titles include Bear Town by Fredrik Backman (April 18); Before We Were Yours by Lisa Wingate (May 30) and Glass Houses by Louise Penny (June 27).

Kathy Faggella leads discussion. Free and open to the public. Light refreshments served.

Digital Dash contest

The Stratford Library is on a mission to get more people to try digital reading through their OverDrive program which offers patrons access to more than 8,000 free digital titles.

Throughout the rest of this year, the library is participating in OverDrive’s Digital Dash contest. If they hit 21,148 digital checkouts by the end of the year, they will be eligible to win additional funds to buy more eBooks and audiobooks for their OverDrive collection.

Readers can access the library’s digital collection 24/7 by visiting stratford.overdrive.com/ or by downloading the Libby app from their device’s app store.

Storytimes

Free weekly storytimes for children. Toddler Time meets Mondays at 10:30 a.m.for ages 1-2; Preschool Power Hour meets Tuesdays at 10:30 (ages 3-5). Baby Lapsit meets Thursdays at 10:30 for babies up to 18 months. Friday Fun meets Fridays at 10:30 (ages 2-5). No registration required; drop in.