Heavy rain could turn into heavy snow Friday, March 2, according to the most recent report from the National Weather Service.

While Fairfield County is expected to get less than one inch of snow from the coast storm, the meteorologist are leaving open the possibility that the rain will turn to snow and leave the area with between two to four inches of fresh powder by Saturday morning.

A forecast that was produced at 7 a.m. Friday said that the coastal storm — with its heavy winds and potential for flood damage — will continue to impact the tri-State region into Saturday, March 3.

“Tree damage and power outage likely,” the latest report said.

The Danbury and Bridgeport areas are forecasted to get between three and three-and-a-half inches of rain from the storm.

“A more rapid intensification may turn rain over to snow in higher terrain of NE NJ, the lower Hudson Valley and interior SW CT quicker,” the report said. “Snow amounts could be several inches higher than forecast in this case.

“Potential for a period of accumulating heavy wet snow all the way to coast this afternoon and/or tonight.”

There are five main impact from the storm:

Prolonged minor to moderate coastal flooding threat. Locally major for southern bays of LI.

Damaging winds, especially for Eastern Long Island and Southeast CT

Heavy rain across much of the region

Accumulating heavy snow north and west of New York City. Highest amounts over Orange County and elevations above 800 ft.

Dangerous Conditions for Mariners over all waters around Long Island

To stay updated visit: https://twitter.com/NWSNewYorkNY