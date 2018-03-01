Stratford officials monitoring nor’easter

Stratford officials are monitoring a Nor’easter that is set to hit the town and the rest of the state on Friday.

Michael Downes, chief of staff to Mayor Laura Hoydick, said town officials are monitoring weather services and State Police notices about the incoming storm. Downes said town officials are concerned about projected high winds that may bring a threat of power outages.

Potential coastal flooding at high tide also a concern, he said.

“Our emergency services and public safety personnel are alerted and monitoring,” he said. “The public should exercise caution and beware of possible downed trees and power lines.”

Residents should report any power outages to United Illuminating and not the Stratford Police dispatch.

The town’s Emergency Operations Center not being activated at this time.