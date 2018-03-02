Each year, watching the Oscars is much more fun if we get to see an upset or two, a surprise victory from an unexpected nominee.

This weekend, before savoring the Academy Awards, take a look at some Oscar surprises showing on broadcast and cable television stations.

Take a look.

Annie Hall (1978)

Few expected this comedy from Woody Allen to surge past serious films like Julia and The Turning Point as well as the ever-popular Star Wars. But it was named Best Picture.

Friday, March 2, 8 p.m., TCM

Birdman (2014)

On Oscar night, many people believed the top award would go to Richard Linklater’s marathon drama Boyhood. But this fantasy from Alejandro G. Iñárritu won the prize.

Friday, March 2, 5:30 p.m., FXM

The Blind Side (2009)

Before this film, few people expected Sandra Bullock to become an Oscar winner. But she did. And she was nominated for a second Oscar a few years later for Gravity.

Saturday, March 3, 7 p.m., E

Born Yesterday (1950)

Movie fans expected Better Davis to win her third Academy Award for All About Eve. But newcomer Judy Holliday scored an upset with this comedy hit from Broadway.

Sunday, March 4, 12 noon, TCM

Django Unchained (2012)

Quentin Tarantino’s outrageous look at racism before the Civil War won a surprise Best Supporting Actor award for Christoph Waltz, his second in a Tarantino film.

Sunday, March 4, 5 p.m., BET

Forrest Gump (1994)

Tom Hanks entered the exclusive club “back-to-back Oscars” club – along with Spencer Tracy, Katherine Hepburn, Luise Rainer and Jason Robards – when he was named Best Actor.

Friday, March 2, 7 p.m., VH1

Saturday, March 3, 3 p.m., VH1

Gandhi (1982)

Paul Newman was the sentimental choice for Best Actor for The Verdict, only to be defeated in the final round by newcomer Ben Kingsley in this drama named Best Picture.

Saturday, March 3, 8 p.m., TCM

The Help (2011)

On Oscar night, heavy betting was on Viola Davis to be named Best Actress for this Best Picture nominee. But, in a stunning upset, she lost the award to Meryl Streep for The Iron Lady.

Friday, March 2, 8 p.m., E

Patton (1970)

The tension at this year’s Oscars was not if George C. Scott would be named Best Actor but if he would accept the award. Yes, he won but, no, he did not accept his Oscar.

Saturday, March 3, 2 p.m., Sundance

Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

Jennifer Lawrence was a surprise winner of the Best Actress award, not because she was undeserving, but it was considered by most to be a supporting role. But she is marvelous.

Sunday, March 4, 1:30 p.m., Sundance