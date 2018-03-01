Stratford Star

Stratford Rotary Club hosts Dr. Seuss pancake breakfast

By Stratford Star on March 1, 2018 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Entertainment, News ·

The Stratford Rotary Club is hosting its annual Dr. Seuss Green Eggs and Ham Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, March 18, from 8:30-11:30 a.m., at Vazzano’s Four Seasons, Kenyon Road, Stratford.

Vazzano’s is sponsoring the event, which includes pancakes, bacon, juice, milk, and coffee. There also will be free photos for the children with Thing One and Thing Two and raffle tickets will be sold.

Tickets are $5. Children under 3 are free.

Funds raised at the event will support educational activities for Stratford schools.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call Jack Cratty, 203-767-2972, Bill O’Brien, 203-378-2606 (at Sterling House) or Dan Freddino at 203-378-0699. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

Bill O'Brien, Dan Freddino, Jack Cratty, Michele Genvario, Aubrey Booska, Cassie Dunford and Kaylee Oestreich at a previous Dr. Seuss Pancake Breakfast.

Bill O’Brien, Dan Freddino, Jack Cratty, Michele Genvario, Aubrey Booska, Cassie Dunford and Kaylee Oestreich at a previous Dr. Seuss Pancake Breakfast.

Related posts:

  1. Green eggs and ham pancake breakfast supports Stratford schools
  2. Stratford Rotary Club planning 7th annual Main Street Festival
  3. Baldwin Center summer picnic attracts hundreds
  4. Stratford Rotary hosts Rib Night

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post National Consumer Protection Week March 4-10
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress