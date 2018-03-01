Stratford Rotary Club hosts Dr. Seuss pancake breakfast

The Stratford Rotary Club is hosting its annual Dr. Seuss Green Eggs and Ham Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, March 18, from 8:30-11:30 a.m., at Vazzano’s Four Seasons, Kenyon Road, Stratford.

Vazzano’s is sponsoring the event, which includes pancakes, bacon, juice, milk, and coffee. There also will be free photos for the children with Thing One and Thing Two and raffle tickets will be sold.

Tickets are $5. Children under 3 are free.

Funds raised at the event will support educational activities for Stratford schools.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call Jack Cratty, 203-767-2972, Bill O’Brien, 203-378-2606 (at Sterling House) or Dan Freddino at 203-378-0699. Tickets must be purchased in advance.