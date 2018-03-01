Stratford Star

Coastal storm to bring damaging winds, heavy rain Thursday night into Friday

The National Weather Service is forecasting a coastal storm that could produce winds from 45 to 55 miles per hour in southwestern Connecticut Thursday night into Friday night.

The storm could also produce two to three inches of rain, with the potential for flooding in areas with poor drainage.

“Strongest winds Friday afternoon through Friday night,” said a weather report Thursday, March 1, at 6 a.m.

“Travel difficult for high profile vehicles,” the report added.

In some area, the weather service says the rain could turn into snow.

“High end possibility…2-4 inches of snow,” the report said.

“Difficult travel conditions. Significant reduction in visibility possible.”

For updates, go to www.weather.gov/okx or follow the National Weather Service on Twitter or Facebook.

