Boothe Memorial Train Society holds open houses

By Stratford Star on March 1, 2018

The Boothe Memorial Train Society will host open houses on Saturday, March 17 and April, 21, from 1-4 p.m., weather permitting.

They currently are building an outdoor garden layout adjacent to the museum, so visitors may stop by to see the railroad construction in progress this spring.

The museum is nationally recognized and was featured in a recent issue of Connecticut magazine as well as being featured in an issue of Classic Toy Trains magazine.

There are five operating train layouts from “N,” “HO,” “O,” “S” and “G” scale which are on display. Layouts allow for visitor interaction with numerous features.

The Boothe Memorial Railroad Society is located in Boothe Memorial Park at 5800 Main Street in Stratford.

Admission is free.

If there is a winter weather advisory on these days the museum will be closed.

For more information, visit bmrailways.com.

Stratford Star

