Young wins special election

This story appears in the March 1 edition of The Stratford Star.

Philip Young made some history on Tuesday night. And all Stratford Democrats took notice.

Months after losing a primary to return to the Stratford Town Council, Young is now the 120th District state representative-elect following an upset win to claim a legislative seat controlled by Republicans for more than 40 years.

Young, the Democratic nominee, bested Republican Bill Cabral at the polls in the special race, receiving 1,615 votes to Cabral’s 1,522 votes.

Young’s win shakes up the 120th District, as the state seat had been in Republican hands for more than 40 years. Former Mayor John Harkins and current Mayor Laura Hoydick are among the Republicans who have won election to the seat. Hoydick’s Jan. 2 resignation from the legislative seat forced Tuesday’s special election. Young will serve out the remainder of Hoydick’s term, which expires at the end of the year.

Young said late Tuesday at The Ole Dog tavern that he was taking it all in. But he did not necessarily want to label the victory as something impossible. He credited the “hard work” of his team and supporters in getting him the surprising win.

“I don’t think it was a monumental upset, really. It might be in terms of the years, but in terms of the campaign that we put together and the people I had working for me and all the volunteers that came out and helped me, I did feel confident,” Young said. “I really did think we could pull this off.”

Young was thought to be a long shot to take the seat, with its history of Republican control and considering that special elections tend to produce low voter turnout. Roughly 19% of registered voters in the 120th District made it to the polls on Tuesday.

Young had campaigned with U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro and received support from U.S. Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy in the days leading up to the election.

Young said his campaign’s hard work made the difference and not any supposed backlash from voters interested in ousting Republicans because of frustrations with President Donald Trump and higher profile Republicans. Young credited Cabral with running a clean, issues-focused campaign.

“I’m very, very proud of the people I surrounded myself with and everyone that was involved,” Young said.

Democratic Town Committee Chairwoman Stephanie Philips said Young’s victory is “a big win” and that the Democrats won on values.

“Everyone thought that we couldn’t do it, and we did,” she said.

Philips talked about the energy and excitement behind Young’s win and suggested that this is “only the beginning” for Democrats.

“We’ve been moving the dial for the last few months and we’re very proud of that. We had a good formula, we had a good message and we have a good candidate. This is a whole new DTC with energy and things that people care about,” Philips said.

Cabral, huddled with Republicans at the Riverview Bistro, conceded the race at about 8:20 p.m. Tuesday. Cabral, a former chairman of the Stratford Board of Education and Town Council, congratulated Young on his victory.

“It wasn’t too bad. We both ran a good campaign and Phil won,” Cabral said. “It was about getting out the voters, and one side did better than the other. That’s all,” Cabral said. “It’s not what I expected.”

Cabral said it’s too early to tell if he will try to run for the 120th District seat again in November when a full term is available.

“We don’t know that yet. We have to analyze it and find out what we think went wrong and then figure out what the course is ahead,” Cabral said.

Republican Town Committee Chairman Lou DeCilio said he could not explain a 19% turnout for a special election on a mild day and when both candidates worked hard to knock on doors and inform voters.

DeCilio said the result was “surprising.”

“What do you do? The voters chose, they chose Phil Young, and you have to respect that. That’s part of the process,” he said.