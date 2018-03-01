Housing proposal still bringing criticism

The developer seeking to put an affordable housing project at 795 James Farm Road came back for another bite at the apple on Tuesday.

Attorney Stephen Bellis, representing applicant 500 North Avenue LLC, said he knows some people don’t like the state’s affordable housing law, known as 8-30g, and that’s why a large group of people opposing the project were sitting behind him in the audience at Town Hall.

Despite this, Bellis told Zoning Commission members, “it’s incumbent on all of us to follow the law.”

Nearby homeowner Debra Coenen offered a different perspective. She and her husband live downhill from the site on Peters Lane and worry flooding problems on their property could worsen.

“Please keep our Residence-1 status. Don’t let anything this big be built,” said Coenen, referring to the neighborhood’s current zoning for one-acre single-family homes.

Coenen was one of about 50 residents opposed to the project at the Feb. 27 meeting. Many are affiliated with the Concerned Citizens of Strafford organization. Eight people spoke against the application, and the public hearing will continue on March 28.

The Zoning Commission previously denied the applicant’s requests for a large multi-family complex with some affordable units at the site, with at least one appeal still pending in court.

The latest plan calls for a four-story apartment building with 116 units, 215 parking spaces and two driveways. There would be an open parking level below the structure, making it essentially five stories in height. The building’s highest point would be 54 feet.

As state statute 8-30g requires, 30% of the apartments — or 35 units — would be designated as affordable. Most units would be one-bedroom, with some two-bedroom.

The developer wants to change the zoning from RS-1 to a newly created Julia Ridge Apartment Zone, which would allow more dense development with the affordable units.

Most of the 15.6-acre property would not be developed, with the structure built near the road. The developer wants “to push the project as far away from the wetlands, brook and forest as we can,” Bellis said.

The plan would keep 80% of the overall property as open space, he said. The land includes wetlands, overhead power lines and a gas pipeline, and borders Roosevelt Forest. It drops off sharply from the road, requiring the use of substantial fill to create a flat development site.

‘We can go to court’

Bellis pointed out that towns are exempt from 8-30g rules only if 10% of their housing stock is considered affordable, and that figure now stands at 6.2% in Stratford.

While he can’t force the commission to approve the project even with the state’s affordable housing law, he said, a vote to deny means “we can go to court” and then “the burden shifts” so the town has to prove the project would cause harm.

Some opponents took offense at this comment by Bellis. “I heard the threat loud and clear tonight — you approve this or the courts will,” resident Sybil Friedman said.

But Bellis insisted the developer just wants to find a way to move forward.

“We have no problem working with the town — changing things, modifying to make it work,” he said.

He provided a real estate analysis that concluded the project wouldn’t negatively impact surrounding property values, which brought skepticism from many in the crowd. The land also borders Peters Lane, is across from Alexandra Drive, and is near Candlewood Road and Oronoque Village.

Bellis also presented the commission with a document authorizing him to represent 500 North LLC despite the entity currently being in bankruptcy.

Attorney Joseph Kubic, representing opponents, presented a petition signed by enough neighbors to require the application get a super-majority — or four of the five votes — for approval.

Building size

Bellis said the project’s size was needed to assure its “viability,” and that the proposal complies with Stratford’s zoning regulations because it would “increase the number of affordable housing units in town.”

He said it’s consistent with the town’s master plan because it could provide housing for seniors on limited fixed incomes. Teachers and firefighters who can’t afford homes also might want to live there, he said.

“I’m not talking about a person on welfare. I’m not talking about a person on food stamps,” Bellis said of potential tenants. He stressed the affordable units would be identical to the market-rate units and dispersed throughout the building.

The structure’s facade would include brick and stucco, with stone near exterior entrances, said developer architect Pat Rose. “We’ve broken the building up so it’s like townhouses,” Rose said.

Commission member Michael Henrick said the structure might look good in a city, but based on its size, it doesn’t fit in a more rural neighborhood.

Member Christopher Silhavey was worried about the traffic safety implications for James Farm Road farther north, near Armstrong Road at the Shelton border, where the road gets narrow close to a pond. “It’s not really a two-lane road at that point,” he said.

Members also asked about fire response time and the need for fire hydrants. They pointed out that major house fires have occurred in the vicinity.

The apartment building must have sprinklers and fire hydrants, so the property would be connected to the water line. It would also have to connect to the sewer line, meaning the developer would have to pay to extend the sewer line almost a mile north.

Meral Prewitt, an opposition leader, said water and sewer line work could close James Farm Road for months, affecting “emergency response time.”

Developer engineer Manny Silva went over the drainage plan and how the retaining walls would work. The rear retaining wall would be about 900 feet long and from 10 to 28 feet high.

The traffic engineer said the project would generate limited traffic, with 35 more cars during each morning peak hour and 45 more cars each afternoon peak hour. Commission members questioned how 116 units would create so few vehicle trips.

Resident Robert Smith said James Farm Road already is “congested,” and the project “is only going to make it worse.” He worries about the safety of children getting on and off buses.