Yale geriatric medicine expert to discuss ‘How to Receive the Care You Wish’

By HAN Network on February 28, 2018 in Community, News ·

Leo Cooney, MD

Leo Cooney, MD, professor of geriatric medicine at Yale School of Medicine, will discuss “How to Receive the Care you Wish” at the Bigelow Center for Senior Activities, 100 Mona Terrace, 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 21. The presentation is free and open to all Connecticut residents. Registration is required. Call 888-357-2396 or register online at bridgeporthospital.org/events.

Participants will learn how to stay in charge of their health care even when they may not be able to speak for themselves. Yale New Haven Health experts will walk participants through the decision making process and explain how advanced care planning can be one of life’s greatest gifts. This thought-provoking session will cover what kind of care, and at what intensity, you may want for yourself — and how to let others know your wishes. Attendees will learn about healthcare representatives, healthcare proxy, goals of care, living wills and how to start the conversation with family and healthcare providers.

Dr. Leo Cooney is the Humana Foundation Professor of Geriatric Medicine at Yale University School of Medicine. He established the Geriatrics program at Yale, as director of the Continuing Care Unit. The unit is now the Center for Restorative Care at Yale New Haven Hospital.

 

