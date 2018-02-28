Diner on the way for Hawley Lane

A new restaurant is coming to Hawley Lane.

The Zoning Commission unanimously approved a stand-alone restaurant building at 577 Hawley Lane, just north of the Big Y entrance, at its Feb. 27 meeting. Early indications are that a diner-type establishment will open in the location.

The 2,250-square-foot eatery will be built near the road on a 3.2-acre property. An existing house on the land will be demolished.

The parcel is extremely long and narrow, with extensive wetlands away from the road. The development will occupy only about one-fifth of an acre adjacent to the road, with a conservation easement guaranteeing that most of the land remains in its natural state forever.

“The desirable part of this land is limited to the first few hundred feet from Hawley Lane,” developer attorney Barry Knott said.

The property recently was rezoned from residential to commercial/retail, based on an earlier request by the applicant.

The full-service restaurant will have one driveway entrance and 38 parking spaces. The driveway will align with one of the existing driveways for the Trumbull Marriott across the street.

Knott described the property as “one of the last parcels of undeveloped land on the street,” calling the proposal “consistent with the neighborhood.” The application pointed out that extensive wooded wetlands separate the development area from residences behind it, on Meadowlawn Road, Parkland Drive, Plane Tree Road, and the Hawley Glen condos.

The one-story establishment plans to operate from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. It will have a liquor license and have a small outdoor patio area seating 16 people. There will no drive-through window.

The developer is Par One Development, which built and owns the adjoining North Town shopping center that includes the Big Y and other stores. Par One also constructed the abutting medical building on the left when entering the shopping center.

Commission member Christopher Silhavey worried a new driveway on Hawley Lane would add to backups at nearby traffic lights, suggesting perhaps the restaurant could be accessed by connecting to the shopping center driveway.

Knott said that wasn’t possible because of wetlands. “This site will not generate a lot of traffic,” he said, pointing to the developer’s traffic study.

An image of a retro diner building was submitted with the application but Par One’s James Fitzpatrick said he isn’t sure exactly what the building will look like. “It’s kind of up in the air,” he said of the design.

Fitzpatrick said he constructs quality buildings, and wants a structure that fits in with the surroundings but also has curb appeal.

Chairman Richard Fredette suggested a sidewalk be built from the restaurant to the Big Y driveway, and a crosswalk be put at the Big Y entrance. An existing push-button crossing exists there but has never been activated, Fitzpatrick said.

The sidewalk and crosswalk then were added as requirements in the zoning approval. Fitzpatrick said he’ll work with the police and other agencies to get them done.

The restaurant project previously received wetlands approval.