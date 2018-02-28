Recovering shooting victim visits EMS

On Nov. 14, 2017, Stratford Emergency Medical Services paramedic Alexander Hawkins, paramedic supervisors Timothy Yurksaitis and Erin Smith, and EMTs John Toomey and David Dressler, along with Stratford Fire Department first responders and Stratford police, responded to a man shot in a robbery attempt at a BAR on Main Street.

The victim of the shooting, Regi Woodard, suffered life-threatening injuries that required multiple surgeries. Not only was Woodard’s life in jeopardy, there was a risk of his being unable to walk again.

On Monday, Woodard walked into Stratford EMS headquarters looking and feeling amazing. Emergency services personnel very infrequently get to see patients again, and even less frequently get the opportunity to celebrate with a patient in their full recovery from a devastating event. Stratford EMS thanked Woodard for coming to visit and sharing his triumphant recovery with the responders who worked hard to save his life.

“We are so blessed to have shared some time with you,” said Stratford EMS officials. “You are the reason we do what we do. And thank you for allowing us to share your story with the public.”