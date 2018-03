Lordship Community Church, 179 Prospect Drive, Stratford, holds its all-you-can-eat St. Patrick’s Day Corned Beef Dinner on Saturday, March 17, at 6 p.m.

The menu features corned beef, cabbage, onions, potatoes, carrots, rolls and butter, and a variety of appetizers and desserts. Soda, coffee, tea and water available.

The cost is $15 per adult, and $12 per senior (62 and over).

For more information and to reserve before March 16, call 203-377-6568.