Young wins special election

Philip Young made some history on Tuesday night.

Months after losing a primary to return to the Stratford Town Council, Young is now the 120th District state representative-elect.

Young, the Democratic nominee, bested Republican Bill Cabral at the polls in the special race, receiving 1,615 votes to Cabral’s 1,522 votes.

Young’s win shakes up the 120th District as the state seat had been in Republican hands for more than four decades. Former Mayor John Harkins and current Mayor Laura Hoydick are among the Republicans who have won election to the seat. Hoydick’s Jan. 2 resignation from the legislative seat forced Tuesday’s special election.

Young said late Tuesday at The Ole Dog tavern that he was taking it all in. But he did not necessarily want to label the victory as something impossible. He credited the “hard work” of his team and supporters in getting him the surprising win.

“I did feel confident. I thought we could do this for a while,” Young said. “It might be an upset in a lot of ways, but knowing the campaign I had, knowing the people I had, it’s pretty amazing.”

Cabral, huddled with Republicans at the Riverview Bistro, conceded the race at about 8:20 p.m. Tuesday. Cabral, a former chairman for the Stratford Board of Education and Town Council, said he’s unsure if he will try to run for the seat again in November during the general election.

Roughly 19% of all registered voters in the 120th District voted in Tuesday’s election.

See this week’s Stratford Star for more coverage of the special election.