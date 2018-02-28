Youth Committee seeks nominations for MEDALS Awards

The Youth Committee of the Stratford Partnership for Youth & Families is accepting nominations for the 2018 Making Extraordinary Differences And Leading Stratford (MEDALS) Awards on Thursday, June 14, at 7 p.m., at Stratford Town Hall Council Chambers.

MEDALS Awards will be presented to local youth, adults, businesses, and community organizations which have made a positive impact and demonstrate leadership in Stratford.

The Youth Committee currently is taking nominations, which are due by Friday, March 30, 2018. To make a nomination, submit a paragraph or two about why you think the individual, business or organization makes a positive impact on the quality of life in Stratford and demonstrates leadership. Include the nominee’s address, telephone number and email address, along with your contact information. Nominations may be submitted online at StratfordPartnership.com/medals-awards.

For more information, contact Anna Gasinski at [email protected]