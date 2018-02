St Mark’s Church will host a special Lenten Mission on the topic of Divine Mercy for personal spiritual renewal and preparation for Easter.

The three-evening service will be conducted by Father Dan Cambra from the order of the Marions of the Immaculate Conception in Stockbridge, Mass., on Monday March 12 through Wednesday March 14, from 6:30-8:30 p.m., at the church, 500 Wigwam Lane.

The sessions will include a variety of topics that vary daily.

All are welcome, and admission is free.