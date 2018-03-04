Stratford Star

By Julie Miller on March 4, 2018 in Business, Clubs & Organizations, Community, News ·

The Nichols Garden Club March meeting will take place on Tuesday, March 13, at 7 p.m.  

Renee Marsh, a certified advanced master gardener will present Groundcover Plants-Beyond Pachysandra. The presentation will be held at the Nichols Improvement Association (NIA) house at 1773 Huntington Tpke., in Trumbull.  

Non-members interested in learning about this topic, or about the Nichols Garden Club are welcome to attend this free event and should contact the club at  [email protected] or call 203-590-2232 in advance to plan for seating.

