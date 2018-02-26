Stratford property transfers, Feb. 20-23

1591-1593 West Broad St.: David G. and Karen A. Driscoll to Iliana Skroubelos for $274,950.

47 Matthew Drive: Armano and Stephanie Iacona to Derek Masterbone for $315,000.

246 Hilltop Drive: Tibor and Sari Szabo to Michael Turkson for $265,000.

203 Nichols Ave.: Mark A. and Rebecca Minnock to Robert A. Photos for $176,500.

279 Pauline St.: Estate of Margaret Gandor to J&J Complete Home for $186,000.

251A Agawam; Drive: Estate of Leonard R. Learner to LFS Services LLC for $170,000.

176 Peace St.: Wilmington Trust to Stan Kikirou for $142,800.

1682 West Broad St.: Joseph A. Caselli Jr., Trustee to David A. Miller for $85,000.

165 Hollywood Ave.: Equity Trust Company, Custodian FBO Charle P. Winter to Allan Ricarou Rivera for $270,000.

361 South Trail, Unit B: June Barnum to Rose and Josephine Iancale for $184,000.