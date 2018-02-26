Stratford Star

Stratford Girl Scouts visit Mayor Hoydick

Stratford’s first female Mayor Laura Hoydick welcomed the Girl Scouts of Troop 37237 to Town Hall on Tuesday, Feb. 20. The Scouts, all of whom are pursuing the Government Badges, met for a question and answer period with the Mayor in the Town Council Chambers, and then the girls conducted a mock session of the Town Council under the Mayor’s direction.

“It was a great pleasure to meet with these smart and focused young women,” said Mayor Hoydick. “These are the future leaders of our community, state and nation.  It’s such a wonderful thing for them to be introduced to what we do here at Town Hall in the Stratford community.  I truly hope all of them are inspired to become active participants in our democracy as they get older, and maybe even see some of them get into public service. It was great fun having them visit us here.”

After the session, Mayor Hoydick presented each of the Scouts with an official citation.

The Scouts visiting with the Mayor and earning their Government Badges included Olivia North, Portia Fasanella, Alyssa Olivencia, Sofia Barrios, Emmy Beach, Cayden Millenson, Ella Bachlechner, Emma Eyerman, Kaiya Roman, Talia Leonetti, Avery Foito, Audrey Judge, Gabriella Martinez, Asha Bheer, Molly Bosma, Jayda Petrovish, Mallory Ferrari, Kaylee Hallma, Catie Raffaeli and Ashlyn Tracy.

Mayor Hoydick with Girl Scout Troop 37237 in the Town Council Chambers in Town Hall

Mayor Hoydick answers questions from Girl Scouts during their meeting in Town Hall in pursuit of the Government Badges

