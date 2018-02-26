SEMS and EARS host public pet safety program

Connecticut Emergency Animal Response Service (EARS) is teaming up with Stratford EMS to host a special evening program on pet safety & first aid on Monday, April 9, from 6-8 p.m., at Stratford EMS, 2712 Main Street.

There will be information on pet emergencies, disaster preparedness, and resources available for pets impacted by these incidents throughout the community. There also will be a multimedia presentation followed by an opportunity for Q&A, handouts, and more.

This program is open to everyone. Refreshments will be served.

RSVP to [email protected] or 203-941-EARS.