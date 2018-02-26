Stratford Star

SEMS and EARS host public pet safety program

By Stratford Star on February 26, 2018 in Community, News, Police & Fire ·

Connecticut Emergency Animal Response Service (EARS) is teaming up with Stratford EMS to host a special evening program on pet safety & first aid on Monday, April 9, from 6-8 p.m., at Stratford EMS, 2712 Main Street.

There will be information on pet emergencies, disaster preparedness, and resources available for pets impacted by these incidents throughout the community. There also will be a multimedia presentation followed by an opportunity for Q&A, handouts, and more.

This program is open to everyone. Refreshments will be served.

RSVP to [email protected] or 203-941-EARS.

Related posts:

  1. Stratford EMS purchases new van style ambulance
  2. Stratford EMS: Think Safety First this winter season
  3. SAVE THE DATE: Stratford EMS to hold open house in May
  4. Stratford EMS receives Lifeline EMS Recognition Award

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Did I Say That? Pisani for president Next Post Aldrich presents cookbook author Tracey Medeiros
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress