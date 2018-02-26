Special election on Tuesday

This Tuesday is Election Day in Stratford.

Well, kind of.

Nearly four months after town residents voted in a new mayor, new Town Council members and other officers, some residents will return to the polls on Feb. 27 to decide who will head to Hartford to fill the 120th District state representative seat.

Republican Bill Cabral and Democrat Philip Young will be on the ballot for the special election. The winner will fill the unexpired term of Laura Hoydick, who resigned in January after winning the mayoral election.

Cabral was the unanimous choice of the Republican Town Committee to run for the seat. The former Town Council and Board of Education chairman will also be on the ballot of the Independent Party.

Young, the former 6th District Town Councilman, defeated political newcomer Therese LeFever for the Democratic Town Committee nod at a January DTC meeting.

Polling places for eight of the 10 council districts will be open for voting next Tuesday. Polls will be open at Lordship Elementary School (District 1), Stratford High School (District 2), Nichols Elementary School (District 5), Wooster Middle School (District 6), Wilcoxson Elementary School (District 7), Chapel Street Elementary School (District 8), Bunnell High School (District 9), and Second Hill Lane Elementary School (District 10).

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

The last special election for a state representative seat in Stratford was in 2016 when Democrat Joe Gresko defeated Republican Susan Barksdale for the 121st District seat. The seat was vacated after former Rep. Terry Backer died of cancer in December 2015.