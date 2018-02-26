Sterling House to partner with Sodexo and Stratford Public Schools to provide food for students

Sterling House is partnering with Sodexo and Stratford Public Schools to supply food to fill weekly take-home backpacks for Stratford students who may have limited access to food on the weekends. Each school’s counselors have chosen the students most in need of support and we are set-up to provide 90 bags home each Friday of the school year.

“For the last two months, our collaboration with Sterling House, Sodexo, and the Stratford Schools has helped feed a number of our students who would be without food over the weekends,” said Janet Robinson, Superintendent of Stratford Schools. This is a beautiful example of a community partnership that selflessly works to improve the lives of many of our children. Our children in need receive backpacks of food so they will not be without over the weekend. Stratford is a community that cares for their children.”

Executive Director of Sterling House, Amanda Meeson added “Nutrition is a critical component for the healthy development of our kids. This project embodies the spirit of working together to problem-solve how to support the basic needs of our youth. We are so proud to be a partner on this project.”

“When you know there’s a need and you have the means to do something about it, you just can’t ignore it. How can we expect to nourish the mind if we don’t nourish the child? Our hope is that no child shall go hungry under our watch,” said Karen Rosa, food service director for Stratford Public Schools.

Sodexo has provided a $1,000 grant to help support the program. Sterling House has pledged to cover the remainder of the cost through their food pantry funds and in-kind donations. All monetary donations received on Fairfield County Giving Day on March 1, 2018 will go directly to funding this program. Giving Day is a county-wide initiative urging the community to “give where you live.” Donations may be made on the website fccgives.org on March 1 only. Online donations mayalso be made through the Sterling House website, sterlinghousecc.org at any time.

Sterling House welcomes any food donations as well. The following items are helpful to support the backpack program:

peanut butter

loaves of bread

cereals

granola bars

mac and cheese

tuna fish

canned chicken

soup/canned meals

youth snack type items: packs of raisins, fruit snacks, fruit cups, chips, crackers etc.

juice boxes/milk boxes

Stratford Public schools, Sodexo, and Sterling House thank the community for their support in this endeavor.