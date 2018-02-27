Stratford Star

Playing 4 Paws fundraiser tickets on sale

By Julie Miller on February 27, 2018 in Business, Clubs & Organizations, Community, Lead News, Schools ·

The Trumbull Animal Group (TAG), has been invited to participate in the fifth annual Playing 4 Paws fundraiser, planned for Saturday, March 10, from 6:30-11 p.m., at Vazzano’s Four Seasons, 337 Kenyon St., Stratford.

It is a fun night out with live music and a buffet dinner. Enjoy the evening with friends, and your attendance will help support area rescue organizations, raising money for five local rescues: Trumbull Animal Group, Animals In Distress, B.A.R.C., Thank Dog Rescue and Stratford Cat Project. The 50/50 raffle will be donated to Trumbull Animal Group.

Tickets are $45 and include entrance into the event, appetizers and a full buffet dinner. For ages 12 and over. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Dinner will be served promptly from 7:30-8:30 p.m. There will be a cash bar, a raffle table and live music by Acoustic Madness and Mia & the Riff.

Tickets are for sale online only. Visit playing4paws.eventbrite.com.

